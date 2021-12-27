How to remove horizontal line across the desktop on Linux mint

In this tutorial you will learn how to remove the black horizontal line that shows up across the screen on Linux mint xfce. I have been using a lot of different Linux distros and on my experience this has happened to me only when using Linux mint xfce version, however the good news is that this issue can be fixed without having to download anything or replacing any hardware part.

The horizontal line i'm talking about looks like this

If you change the background to black it will be less noticeable but on white backgrounds you can clearly see it and it is even more annoying when using chrome or any other software that has a white background, now all you have to do is follow the steps below to remove it.

Step 1 - Open Menu

Step 2 - Search for "Window Manager Tweaks"

Click on Window manager tweaks to launch the app, once the app has loaded go to Compositor tab as shown on the screenshot below

Step 3 - Remove the Horizontal line

Once you are on compositor tab, all you have to do now is to untick this option " Show shadows under regular windows" then simply close "Window manager tweaks" And the horizontal line will be removed

As you can see on the screenshot below the annoying horizontal line is finally gone :)

Note: This option also removes the shadow under panel

Conclusion

In this tutorial you learned how to remove the black horizontal line that shows up across the screen on Linux mint xfce