In this tutorial you will learn how to make a windows bootable usb on Linux.

When using Linux it's not that you have a lot of choices what software to use to make bootable usb, one of the best software is etcher but this software doesn't work to make Windows bootable usb only other OS, so one of the best and one that works perfect for Linux is WoeUSB.

Github repo - https://github.com/WoeUSB/WoeUSB-ng

What is WoeUSB?

A Linux program to create a Windows USB stick installer from a real Windows DVD or image.

What does WoeUSB-ng contain?

woeusb: A command-line utility that enables you to create your own bootable Windows installation USB storage device from an existing Windows Installation disc or disk image

woeusbgui: Graphic version of woeusb

Step 1 - Add WoeUSB repository and dependencies

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nilarimogard/webupd8 sudo apt install git p7zip-full python3-pip python3-wxgtk4.0

sudo apt update

Step 3 - Install WoeUSB-ng

sudo pip3 install WoeUSB-ng

Install WoeUSB-ng on Fedora





sudo dnf install git p7zip p7zip-plugins python3-pip python3-wxpython4

Install WoeUSB-ng on Arch

yay woeusb-ng

Install WoeUSB-ng from the source code

git clone https://github.com/WoeUSB/WoeUSB-ng.git cd WoeUSB-ng sudo pip3 install .

Once you have installed WoeUSB, double click to run the app, select the ISO file you wan to burn into the USB and click install.



Then all you have to do is waiting for the app to finish.

Conclusion

In this tutorial you learned how to make a Windows bootable usb by using WoeUSB-ng on Linux.