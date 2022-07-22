How to install Vivaldi Web Browser on Linux Mint, Ubuntu and Debian

Vivaldi is a popular web browser that uses Chromium as web engine, it offers a lot of features such as : Built-in ad blocker, tracking protection, tab grouping, built-in mail client and lot more. While Vivaldi is not fully open source, well let's call it partly open source as only the UI of the browser is closed source, the other parts of the code are open source and you can download it from https://vivaldi.com/source/ in case you want to audit the code.

In this tutorial you will learn how to Install Vivaldi web browser on Linux Mint, Debian and Ubuntu.

Step 1 - Download Vivaldi

Downloading Vivaldi is very easy, all you have to do is browse to Vivaldi website and click the download button. Once you load the vivaldi website on your browser, you should see the Download button, depending the Linux distribution that you are using the download button should show the correct version that you need to download.

For example: I'm using Linux Mint, and the download button shows the .deb file, same thing applies for Ubuntu/Debian as well.

So to download Vivaldi simply click the download button, and the download should start

Step 2 - Install Vivaldi

Once you have downloaded the .deb file from Vivaldi website, now you can go ahead and install it.

There are two methods to install Vivaldi's deb package

1) By using GUI

Go to the downloads folder where you downloaded the deb file, and you should see this file downloaded on your computer vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.70-1_amd64.deb , this is the file that you need to install.

Simply double click to execute the deb file and click the "Install Package" button once you see the gdebi packager window showing as the image below

Enter the user's account password that you are using to Install Vivaldi and then click authenticate, and the installation process should start.

2) By using the Terminal

Another way of Installing Vivaldi's deb file is by using the terminal only, this means you don't have to browse manually on the Downloads folder or do anything that involves GUI.

All you have to do is to browse to the directory where the deb file got downloaded.

For example, if you downloaded vivaldi on the Downloads folder then you need to browse to the Downloads folder by using the cd command

cd Downloads

This command will take you to the downloads folder

Next you need to run the apt install command from the Downloads folder

sudo apt install ./vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.70-1_amd64.deb

And the installation of Vivaldi should start, you should see an output like this on your terminal

Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Note, selecting 'vivaldi-stable' instead of './vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.70-1_amd64.deb' The following NEW packages will be installed: vivaldi-stable 0 upgraded, 1 newly installed, 0 to remove and 7 not upgraded. Need to get 0 B/89,9 MB of archives. After this operation, 319 MB of additional disk space will be used. Get:1 /home/e94/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.70-1_amd64.deb vivaldi-stable amd64 5.3.2679.70-1 [89,9 MB] Selecting previously unselected package vivaldi-stable. (Reading database ... 411893 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack .../vivaldi-stable_5.3.2679.70-1_amd64.deb ... Unpacking vivaldi-stable (5.3.2679.70-1) ... Setting up vivaldi-stable (5.3.2679.70-1) ...

Once the installation process has been completed, you can now Launch Vivaldi from your applications menu.

Download and Install Vivaldi by using only the terminal

Step 1 - Add the GPG key to your system

Import the gpg key by running the command below

wget -qO- https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/linux_signing_key.pub | gpg --dearmor | sudo dd of=/usr/share/keyrings/vivaldi-browser.gpg

Step 2 - Add Vivaldi's repo to your system

Run the command below in order to add Vivaldi's repository to your system, this is necessary because without adding their repository to your system you won't be able to download vivaldi

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/vivaldi-browser.gpg arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture)] https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb/ stable main" | sudo dd of=/etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi-archive.list

Once you have added the GPG key and the repository on your system, now you can proceed to install Vivaldi by running the command below, this command will update the packages and install the stable version of Vivaldi on your computer

sudo apt update && sudo apt install vivaldi-stable

Launch Vivaldi

Just like any internet related software Vivaldi will be listed under Internet category on your Linux Mint's applications menu.

To launch Vivaldi simply type vivaldi on the search box or go to the Internet category and click Vivaldi.

Menu > Internet > Vivaldi

Conclusion

In this tutorial I explained step by step how to install Vivaldi web browser on Linux Mint, Ubuntu and Debian.