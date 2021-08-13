In this tutorial you will learn how to install snap on Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa.

What is Snap?

Snap is an app store from where you can download and install apps, directly via a simple command without having to download the .deb package manually.

How to install Snap?

Installing snap on Linux Mint or any other linux distro is easy. However, in our case we are using Linux mint 20.1 Ulyssa where snap has been disabled by default on the system, so to be able to install it we need first to remove this block and then install it.

Step 1 - Enable Snap support

To enable snap support, you must delete the file nosnap.pref which prevents you from installing snap on your system. This file is located on /etc/apt/preferences.d, so to delete it type the command below

sudo rm /etc/apt/preferences.d/nosnap.pref

Step 2 - Install Snap

Once you delete the nosnap.pref file, you can proceed with the installation of snap, type the command below in order to install snap

sudo apt install snapd

As you can see in the screenshot above, snap and its dependencies are being downloaded and installed on your system. The setup shouldn't take that long but this depends on your internet speed and system specs.

Step 3 - Confirm If Snap was Installed correctly

To confirm that snap is working correctly after installation, you can try to check the snap version by typing this command

snap --version

and it should show you the snap version that got installed

Step 4 - Install any app

Now you should be good to go and install any app you want from https://snapcraft.io/ , search the app you want to install and click to Install button

command to install snap is

sudo snap install appname

For example installing inkscape, all you need to do is run the command to install

sudo snap install inkscape

And the installation should start.

Conclusion

By now you should know what Snapcraft is, and how to enable support on Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa after being disabled by default.