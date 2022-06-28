How to install LibreOffice on Linux Mint

LibreOffice is one of the best office productivity suite pack for Linux, it is free and open source. It basically has everything that you need, whether you need to write documents, create pdfs , creating presentations, invoices and much more...then LibreOffice is the way to go.

In this tutorial you will learn how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu/Debian based systems.

Install LibreOffice via terminal

To install LibreOffice on Linux mint by using terminal, run the following command below

sudo apt install libreoffice

Next you will see this output on your terminal

Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following additional packages will be installed: fonts-crosextra-caladea fonts-crosextra-carlito fonts-dejavu fonts-dejavu-extra fonts-linuxlibertine fonts-noto-core fonts-noto-extra fonts-noto-ui-core fonts-sil-gentium fonts-sil-gentium-basic libapache-pom-java libbsh-java libcommons-logging-java libcommons-parent-java libpq5 libreoffice-nlpsolver libreoffice-report-builder libreoffice-report-builder-bin libreoffice-script-provider-bsh libreoffice-script-provider-js libreoffice-script-provider-python libreoffice-sdbc-mysql libreoffice-sdbc-postgresql libreoffice-wiki-publisher Suggested packages: libavalon-framework-java libcommons-logging-java-doc libexcalibur-logkit-java liblog4j1.2-java gpa libreoffice-grammarcheck libreoffice-librelogo myspell-dictionary openclipart2-libreoffice | openclipart-libreoffice pstoedit unixodbc libofficebean-java default-mysql-server | virtual-mysql-server postgresql mediawiki The following NEW packages will be installed: fonts-crosextra-caladea fonts-crosextra-carlito fonts-dejavu fonts-dejavu-extra fonts-linuxlibertine fonts-noto-core fonts-noto-extra fonts-noto-ui-core fonts-sil-gentium fonts-sil-gentium-basic libapache-pom-java libbsh-java libcommons-logging-java libcommons-parent-java libpq5 libreoffice libreoffice-nlpsolver libreoffice-report-builder libreoffice-report-builder-bin libreoffice-script-provider-bsh libreoffice-script-provider-js libreoffice-script-provider-python libreoffice-sdbc-mysql libreoffice-sdbc-postgresql libreoffice-wiki-publisher 0 upgraded, 25 newly installed, 0 to remove and 7 not upgraded. Need to get 92,6 MB of archives. After this operation, 409 MB of additional disk space will be used. Do you want to continue? [Y/n] n

All you have to do now is to confirm with Yes by pressing the Y button, once you do that the installation will start.

Once the installation has been successfully completed, LibreOffice should be listed on your Linux Mint Menu.

To confirm that LibreOffice was installed correctly, open the Mint Menu and search for LibreOffice, and you should see the full list of LibreOffice pack.



Install LibreOffice by downloading the deb file

LibreOffice can also be installed by downloading the deb version from the official LibreOffice website.

Step 1 - Navigate to LibreOffice Website

Paste the download link to your browser

https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/

Step 2 - Select Deb file

On the Drop down box, select Linux (64bit) (deb) and click the download button, the file named LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz will start downloading

Step 3 - Install LibreOffice Deb

Once the file LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz has been downloaded, we need to extract the content inside the file to a folder that you prefer.

For example, let's say you downloaded LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz in your downloads folder and want to extract it to another folder called LibreOffice which is located inside the Downloads folder, to do this you need to create the folder first then simply extract the content of the tar.gz file by using the command below

tar -xf LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz -C LibreOffice

The command above will extract the content of LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz to the LibreOffice folder that you created.

When you open the LibreOffice folder, inside you should see this folder

This is the folder that contains the deb files, next you should see two folders inside the above folder

DEBS - This folder contains all the debs files, this is the folder from where we will install LibreOffice

Readmes - The readme.txt file

Now you need to navigate to DEBS folder and open the terminal from the DEBS folder, you can do this by right clicking once you are inside the DEBS folder and choose "Open in terminal" this will open the terminal and all you have to do now is to install the debs files by using the command below.

sudo dpkg -i *.deb

The path should look like this

Once you press enter, you will get prompted to enter your root password, type your password and press enter to proceed with the installation of LibreOffice.

The installation process should look like this, give it some time to complete and this is it, after the installation has been completed you can close the terminal.

Install LibreOffice via Software Manager

LibreOffice can also be installed via the Software Manager that is already installed on your system, all you have to do is to Open Software Manager and lookup for LibreOffice

Step 1 - Launch Software Manager

You can easily launch software manager from the Mint menu, simply search software manager and click on the result as show on the image below

Step 2 - Install LibreOffice

Once the software manager is open, on the search box type "LibreOffice" and click to LibreOffice Office productivity suite (metapackage)

Note: LibreOffice is the main package that you need to install as the main package contains the full list of LibreOffice packages such as : LibreOffice Base, LibreOffice Calc, LibreOffice Draw, LibreOffice Impress, LibreOffice Math , LibreOffice Writer

Next simply click the install button

You will be asked to enter your password in order to be able to install LibreOffice, so simply enter the password and proceed with the installation.

Conclusion

By now you should know how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu and Debian based systems such as Linux mint, Linux mint lmde, Ubuntu, Debian etc. In this tutorial we also covered 3 different methods of how to install LibreOffice.