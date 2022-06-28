How to install LibreOffice on Linux Mint

LibreOffice is one of the best office productivity suite pack for Linux, it is free and open source. It basically has everything that you need, whether you need to write documents, create pdfs , creating presentations, invoices and much more...then LibreOffice is the way to go.
In this tutorial you will learn how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu/Debian based systems.
Install LibreOffice via terminal
To install LibreOffice on Linux mint by using terminal, run the following command below
sudo apt install libreoffice
Next you will see this output on your terminal
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
The following additional packages will be installed:
fonts-crosextra-caladea fonts-crosextra-carlito fonts-dejavu fonts-dejavu-extra
fonts-linuxlibertine fonts-noto-core fonts-noto-extra fonts-noto-ui-core fonts-sil-gentium
fonts-sil-gentium-basic libapache-pom-java libbsh-java libcommons-logging-java
libcommons-parent-java libpq5 libreoffice-nlpsolver libreoffice-report-builder
libreoffice-report-builder-bin libreoffice-script-provider-bsh
libreoffice-script-provider-js libreoffice-script-provider-python libreoffice-sdbc-mysql
libreoffice-sdbc-postgresql libreoffice-wiki-publisher
Suggested packages:
libavalon-framework-java libcommons-logging-java-doc libexcalibur-logkit-java
liblog4j1.2-java gpa libreoffice-grammarcheck libreoffice-librelogo myspell-dictionary
openclipart2-libreoffice | openclipart-libreoffice pstoedit unixodbc libofficebean-java
default-mysql-server | virtual-mysql-server postgresql mediawiki
The following NEW packages will be installed:
fonts-crosextra-caladea fonts-crosextra-carlito fonts-dejavu fonts-dejavu-extra
fonts-linuxlibertine fonts-noto-core fonts-noto-extra fonts-noto-ui-core fonts-sil-gentium
fonts-sil-gentium-basic libapache-pom-java libbsh-java libcommons-logging-java
libcommons-parent-java libpq5 libreoffice libreoffice-nlpsolver libreoffice-report-builder
libreoffice-report-builder-bin libreoffice-script-provider-bsh
libreoffice-script-provider-js libreoffice-script-provider-python libreoffice-sdbc-mysql
libreoffice-sdbc-postgresql libreoffice-wiki-publisher
0 upgraded, 25 newly installed, 0 to remove and 7 not upgraded.
Need to get 92,6 MB of archives.
After this operation, 409 MB of additional disk space will be used.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n] n
All you have to do now is to confirm with Yes by pressing the
Y button, once you do that the installation will start.
Once the installation has been successfully completed, LibreOffice should be listed on your Linux Mint Menu.
To confirm that LibreOffice was installed correctly, open the Mint Menu and search for LibreOffice, and you should see the full list of LibreOffice pack.
Install LibreOffice by downloading the deb file
LibreOffice can also be installed by downloading the deb version from the official LibreOffice website.
Step 1 - Navigate to LibreOffice Website
Paste the download link to your browser
https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download/
Step 2 - Select Deb file
On the Drop down box, select
Linux (64bit) (deb) and click the download button, the file named
LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz will start downloading
Step 3 - Install LibreOffice Deb
Once the file
LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz has been downloaded, we need to extract the content inside the file to a folder that you prefer.
For example, let's say you downloaded
LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz in your downloads folder and want to extract it to another folder called
LibreOffice which is located inside the
Downloads folder, to do this you need to create the folder first then simply extract the content of the tar.gz file by using the command below
tar -xf LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz -C LibreOffice
The command above will extract the content of
LibreOffice_7.3.4_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz to the LibreOffice folder that you created.
When you open the LibreOffice folder, inside you should see this folder
This is the folder that contains the deb files, next you should see two folders inside the above folder
DEBS - This folder contains all the debs files, this is the folder from where we will install LibreOffice
Readmes - The readme.txt file
Now you need to navigate to DEBS folder and open the terminal from the DEBS folder, you can do this by right clicking once you are inside the DEBS folder and choose "Open in terminal" this will open the terminal and all you have to do now is to install the debs files by using the command below.
sudo dpkg -i *.deb
The path should look like this
Once you press enter, you will get prompted to enter your root password, type your password and press enter to proceed with the installation of LibreOffice.
The installation process should look like this, give it some time to complete and this is it, after the installation has been completed you can close the terminal.
Install LibreOffice via Software Manager
LibreOffice can also be installed via the Software Manager that is already installed on your system, all you have to do is to Open Software Manager and lookup for LibreOffice
Step 1 - Launch Software Manager
You can easily launch software manager from the Mint menu, simply search
software manager and click on the result as show on the image below
Step 2 - Install LibreOffice
Once the software manager is open, on the search box type "LibreOffice" and click to LibreOffice Office productivity suite (metapackage)
Note: LibreOffice is the main package that you need to install as the main package contains the full list of LibreOffice packages such as : LibreOffice Base, LibreOffice Calc, LibreOffice Draw, LibreOffice Impress, LibreOffice Math , LibreOffice Writer
Next simply click the install button
You will be asked to enter your password in order to be able to install LibreOffice, so simply enter the password and proceed with the installation.
Conclusion
By now you should know how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu and Debian based systems such as Linux mint, Linux mint lmde, Ubuntu, Debian etc. In this tutorial we also covered 3 different methods of how to install LibreOffice.
