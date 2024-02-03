In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Hypnotix on Arch Linux.

Hypnotix is an app that allows you to watch TV channels on Linux.

Hypnotix comes pre installed on Linux Mint. However, when it comes to Arch Linux, one needs to install Hypnotix manually.

Hypnotix package is available in the AUR repository, which means you can install Hypnotix on Arch Linux, by using an AUR helper. You can also install Hypnotix by building the package manually, if you don't want to use an AUR helper.

In this tutorial, we'll be installing Hypnotix on Arch Linux, by using an AUR helper, and by building Hypnotix aur package manually.

Install Hypnotix via Yay

Before installing Hypnotix on Arch Linux, check for updates, and proceed to update any package that needs to be updated.

You can easily check for update and update packages in Arch Linux, by using pacman.

To do so, simply run the command below.

sudo pacman -Syu

Step 2 - Install Yay

Yay is an AUR helper that you can install on Arch Linux, and use it to download any package from the AUR repository.

Yay can be easily installed on Arch Linux, by using the terminal.

To install Yay, simply execute the commands below one by one.

pacman -S --needed git base-devel git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/yay.git cd yay makepkg -si

Step 3 - Install Hypnotix

Now that Yay is installed on your system, you should be able to use Yay to download and install Hypnotix on your Arch Linux machine.

To install Hypnotix, you can do so by running the command below.

yay -S hypnotix

Next, you will be asked whether you want to cleanBuild hypnotix and dependencies, or not. You can go with default option, which is the N[one] option, so all you have to do is press enter on each prompt, to proceed installing Hypnotix.

Next, you will be prompted, if you want to keep make dependencies that were needed to build Hypnotix, simply press N on this prompt, and then enter.

Now all you have to do is press Y on each prompt in order to proceed installing Hypnotix.

Install Hypnotix by building the source

Step 1 - Install Git

git must be installed on your Arch Linux system in order to be able to build Hypnotix manually.

To install Git on Arch Linux, you can do so by using pacman.

To do so simply run the command below.

sudo pacman -S git

Step 2 - Download and Build Hypnotix

Now that git is installed, you can proceed to use it and download Hypnotix from the AUR repository.

2.1) Download Hypnotix

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/hypnotix.git

2.2) Install Hypnotix dependencies

python-cinemagoer and circle-flags must be installed on your system, in order to be able to build and run Hypnotix.

You can easily install them by using yay, as python-cinemagoer and circle-flags are both available in the AUR repository.

yay -S python-cinemagoer circle-flags

You can also build these dependencies manually without using Yay. Check out the official repositories below.

circle-flags https://github.com/HatScripts/circle-flags python-cinemagoer https://github.com/cinemagoer/cinemagoer

2.3) Change directory to "Hypnotix"

cd hypnotix

2.4) Build Hypnotix

makepkg -si

Launching Hypnotix

Whether you installed Hypnotix by using Yay, or building it manually, Hypnotix will be added on your applications menu once installed.

To launch Hypnotix, you can do so by using GUI or simply terminal.

To launch Hypnotix using GUI, open applications Menu, and search for "Hypnotix", then simply click Hypnotix to launch it.

To launch Hypnotix, without having to use GUI, you can do so by using terminal.

hypnotix

And Hypnotix will start.

Uninstalling Hypnotix

To uninstall Hypnotix on Arch Linux, you can use pacman with the -R flag.

To do so, simply execute the command below.

sudo pacman -R hypnotix

Conclusion

In this tutorial, you learned how to install Hypnotix on Arch Linux via two methods, using Yay and building Hypnotix manually.