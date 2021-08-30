How to Install Flatpak on Linux

In this tutorial you will learn how to install Flatpak on various Linux distros.
What is Flatpak?
Flatpak is similar to snap, a tool that allows you to download and install apps that are isolated from the rest of system
Install Flatpak on Ubuntu/Debian
Step 1 - Install Flatpak
To install flatpak on Ubuntu you need to run the following command below
sudo apt install flatpak
The above command works on Ubuntu 18.10 or later versions, if you are using an older version of Ubuntu then you need to add the official Flatpak ppa to your system before installing flatpak
Step 2 - Add Flatpak PPA
1) Run the following command to add flatpak ppa to your system
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:alexlarsson/flatpak
2) Update your System
Once you have added the official ppa of flatpak into your system then you need to update your system with the command below
sudo apt update
3) Install flatpak
sudo apt install flatpak
Step 3 - Add Flathub Repository
Flathub is the app store that you'll need to download apps from, so to add it type the command below
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
Step 4 - Reboot
Once you have finished installing flatpak and adding the ppa/flathub repository, you need to reboot your system.
reboot
Install Flatpak on Fedora
Type the command below in order to install flatpak on Fedora
sudo dnf install flatpak
Install Flatpak on OpenSuse
Run the command below to install flatpak on Opensuse
sudo zypper install flatpak
Install Flatpak on Arch
On Arch you can install flatpak via package manager pacman, simply run the command below and the downloading should start
sudo pacman -S flatpak
Install Flatpak on Linux Mint
sudo apt install flatpak
Install Flatpak on CentOS 7 Gnome
Flatpak is enabled by default on CentOS 7, so you don't need to install it but only to enable flathub, so all you need to do is download the flathub repo file
This is the official download link - https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
Once you have installed flatpak on your Linux distro, make sure to add the flathub's repository because this is the repository from where the apps you want to install will be downloaded.
Add Flathub Repository
Each distro has different installation steps, however, once you have installed flatpak, the command to add the flathub is the same for all distros, so make sure to run this command after you have installed flatpak on your favorite linux distro.
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
How to install an app from Flathub using Flatpak?
To install an app from flathub is easy, the right syntax looks like the example below
repo - is flathub repository in this case
app-name - the app name you are going to install
flatpak install [repo] [app-name]
For example: To Install Mozilla Firefox you need to run this command
flatpak install flathub org.mozilla.firefox
How to search for an app on flathub?
Search via Terminal
You can search directly in the terminal by using flatpak's search function
flatpak search firefox
This command will show all results based on our keyword 'firefox'
Note : Application ID is the app name that you need to type when installing an app
Search Via Web
If you are not fan of terminal and you want to search on the web, you can do so by going to Flathub's official website.https://flathub.org/home
Simply type the app name you want to install on the search box and hit enter
On the app page you can also install the app by clicking to the install button, then all you need to do is run the downloaded file .flatpakref
The flatpakref looks like this
To install it simply double click on it
Conclusion
By now you should know how to install and use flatpak on different Linux Distros.
