How to Install Brave Browser on Linux Mint & Ubuntu

Brave is a free open source browser that blocks ads and trackers by default without having to download an extension that blocks ads. By blocking malicious trackers and ads, not only it serves a safer browsing experience but also it improves the loading speed of sites on your browser.

In this tutorial you will learn how to Install Brave browser on Linux Mint and Ubuntu.

Step 1 - Add Brave GPG key

Run the command below to add brave GPG key to your system

sudo curl -fsSLo /usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg

If you get the error curl: command not found when trying to add the GPG key, this means curl package it's not installed on your system and you need to install it. To install curl simply run the command below

sudo apt-get install curl

Step 2 - Add Brave Repository

After adding the GPG key you can proceed to add the repository from where brave browser will be downloaded, run the command below to do this

echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/brave-browser-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main"|sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

Once you have added GPG key and the repository of Brave browser on your system, you need now to update your system in order to install Brave browser

sudo apt update

Step 4 - Install Brave Browser

Now you are good to go and Install brave browser, simply type the command below and Brave browser will be installed on your system

sudo apt install brave-browser

Confirm with yes by pressing the Y key and press enter

Launch Brave

On Linux Mint / Ubuntu You can launch brave from your applications menu, Brave will be listed under Internet category on your menu as shown on the image below.

Another way of launching brave is via terminal, by running brave-browser on your terminal

brave-browser

or

/usr/bin/brave-browser

Conclusion

By now you should know how to install Brave browser on Linux mint and Ubuntu. Even though Brave browser blocks ads and malicious trackers by default this doesn't mean that you should click any link that you see on the internet.