How to fix " Whoops! /run/nordvpn/nordvpnd.sock not found" via a simple command on Linux

In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error " Whoops! /run/nordvpn/nordvpnd.sock not found" on NordVPN, this error comes up after running the command "nordvpn connect" on console and it prevents nordvpn from running, in other words nordvpn daemon service it's not running or has failed and you can't connect to any server.

This is a known issue and can be fixed easily by following this tutorial

Step 1 - Check if nordvpnd is running

To check whether the NordVPN daemon is running or not , run the command below

systemctl status nordvpnd

If nordvpnd service is running it will show as active which means nordvpn daemon service is running correctly, and the issue is not caused by nordvpnd.service.

Step 2 - Restart NordVPN Daemon

If nordvpnd service is not running, as shown on the image below, you need to restart the daemon service by running this command

sudo systemctl restart nordvpnd

Once you run the command above NordVPN daemon service will be restarted and you should be able to connect to NordVPN again by simply entering the command

nordvpn connect

Step 3 - Fix permission issues

If you get this error while trying to run "nordvpn connect" even after restarting the daemon service, this means you don't have the right permission to execute the restart command and because of this nordvpnd can't connect.

To fix this simply enter the below command and restart your system

sudo usermod -aG nordvpn $USER

Note: User should have root access in order to be able to add the current user to nordvpn group.

Conclusion

By now you should know how to fix the issue with nordvpnd.service. Hopefully this tutorial helped you solving this issue.