How to Download any File using cURL on Linux

cURL is a very popular and useful command line tool that you can use to download files from the internet but not only, cURL is similar to wget but cURL has a lot of more features and it is the perfect tool to use when downloading or transferring data on any system.
In this tutorial you will learn how to install cURL and how to download files.
cURL Supports
DICT, FILE, FTP, FTPS, GOPHER, GOPHERS, HTTP, HTTPS, IMAP, IMAPS, LDAP, LDAPS, MQTT, POP3, POP3S, RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, SCP, SFTP, SMB, SMBS, SMTP, SMTPS, TELNET and TFTP. curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, cookies, user+password authentication (Basic, Plain, Digest, CRAM-MD5, SCRAM-SHA, NTLM, Negotiate and Kerberos), file transfer resume, proxy tunneling and more.
How to install cURL?
Before we start with the tutorial you must have curl installed on your system, if you don't, then you simply can install it via the command below
Ubuntu
sudo apt install curl
CentOS/Red Hat/ Fedora
yum install curl
Arch Linux
sudo pacman -Sy curl
Downloading Files
Fetch a remote file
By default cURL command without an argument will only fetch the file, so the command below will only fetch the txt file and it will display the content on the terminal.
curl https://site.com/file.txt
Download and Save the File
To download and save the file to the directory from where you are running curl, the flag -o needs be used
curl -o myfile.txt https://urltofile.com/file.txt
The command above will download the file.txt named as myfile.txt to the same directory, let's say you ran curl from home directory, then the downloaded file will be on home directory.
For example : I downloaded the file robots.txt named as myfile on my Downloads folder
If you want to download a file to a specific directory, you can do so by running curl from the folder where you want it downloaded
for example navigate to the folder by using cd command
cd Downloads - will take you to Downloads folder, then once you are in downloads folder simply open terminal and run curl from there.
or using the flags
--create-dirs -0 --output-dir /path/where/to/download/thefile
curl --create-dirs -O --output-dir /path/where/to/download/thefile https://example.com/file.zip
Download Multiple files
To download multiple files at once make sure to use -o flag for each url, so if you wanted to download two files, the command should look like this one below
curl -o url1 -o url2
Resume an Interrupted Download
Assuming your internet connection got cut while you were downloading an ISO file, to resume that download you need to use this command
curl -L -O -C - http://url/file.iso
See cURL Version
curl --version
See cURL Manual
To get the full list of commands in cURL type:
curl --manual
Conclusion
In this tutorial you learned how to install cURL on Linux and how to download files by using it.
Comments